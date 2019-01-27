Facebook discontinues ‘Moments’ app due to lack of popularity

Facebook is going to shut down its stand-alone photo-sharing app Moments. The social media giant told CNET that it’s shutting down Moments due to lack of popularity.

Advertising

“We’re ending support for the Moments app, which we originally launched as a place for people to save their photos,” CNET quoted Rushabh Doshi, director of product management for Moments.

Facebook launched the Moments app back in 2015 which lets you share pictures stored on your phone with your Facebook friends without actually uploading the photos to Facebook. Moments will no more available to download after February 25.

Before Moments official retires, users will get the chance to export their photos to their computers or a camera roll via a website created by Facebook. The photos can also be compiled in a Facebook album. The option to export photos from the app will be available until May after which it will be gone.

Facebook has already started informing Moments app users about the shutdown through email, as well as an alert on the Moments app. From the next week, Facebook’s main app will also notify people who have used Moments within the last year.

Advertising

According to mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower, the app has been installed by 87 million iOS and Android users since its launch. At its peak, the app was downloaded 10.7 million times that declined to about 150,000 downloads last month.