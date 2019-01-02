Facebook Messenger’s Dark Mode now being tested publicly in some countries: Report

Facebook Messenger will likely get a dark mode in the user interface soon, according to reports. It also looks like the public testing for Messenger’s has begun in some countries. Tipster Jane Manchun Wong posted on Twitter a screenshot of what appears to be “work in progress”.

Facebook is reportedly putting finishing touches on Dark mode, which won’t appear everywhere in Messenger as of now. Wong previously tweeted in October that Dark mode is being tested in new user interface (UI).

Dark mode for Messenger has been anticipated for some time, especially after Facebook announced a new, simplified UI called Messenger 4 at its annual developer conference, F8 in October last year. According to a Android Police report, the new UI is now rolling out widely.

Dark mode makes it easier to look at the phone’s screen in night time and also extends battery life of Android smartphones. Google has confirmed that use of bright colours within apps drain the phone’s battery more. Rival WhatsApp also seems to be testing Dark mode for its app on Android and iOS, though the feature is still in beta.

As for the simplified UI, Android Police reports that Messenger 4 will have three tabs instead of nine. While one tab will be for contacts, the other two will be for games and chatbots. Messenger will also do away with ‘Favorites Bar’ in the new UI. Though the server-side update is being rolled out widely, it is unclear at this point when it will be released for everyone.

In addition to making it easier to look at the interface, Dark mode is also easy on eyes. The feature was made available for Android Messages, YouTube, Google News as part of a new Material Theme design that was released recently. Dark mode is also available for Twitter.