Facebook Messenger ‘Unsend’ feature now live: Here’s how to use it

Facebook Messenger has rolled out a feature where users can delete messages they have sent. Messenger users will have a 10-minute window after sending a message to undo it. The deleted message will leave a note that a message was deleted, the same way it does in WhatsApp.

The ability to delete a sent message will work in both group conversation and private chat. Just like WhatsApp, you are given an option to either delete a message for yourself or for everyone.

“Have you ever accidentally sent a message to the wrong group of friends, mistyped something, or simply wanted to remove a message in a chat?” Facebook asked rhetorically.

“You’re not the only one! Starting today, we are launching a feature where you can easily remove your message on Messenger.”

Facebook Messenger Unsend feature: Here’s how to use it

*Fire up the Facebook Messenger app on your smartphone or desktop

*Now open a conversation with messages you would like to delete it.

*Just press and hold for a second until you see a message to delete it.

*Tap on the message you want to delete within 10 minutes of sending.

*Select one of the two options that appear: Remove for everyone and Remove for you.

*Select the appropriate option.

Last year, TechCrunch reported that Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent people messages that no longer appear in their Facebook chat logs or in the files available from Facebook’s Download Your Information tool.

Facebook told the publication that it was doing it to protect communications of their executives and for this, it limited the retention period for Mark’s messages in Messenger.

Users proclaimed that Facebook is misusing its power. After that Facebook announced that the ‘un-send’ feature will be available for all users in several months. And also, that the “beta” feature will not be used by Zuckerberg or any other Facebook executive till then.

The option to delete sent message is now available on the desktop of the messenger as well as on latest Android and iOS apps.