Facebook Messenger to scale back “You Are Now Connected on Messenger” alerts

Facebook Messenger will reportedly stop sending “You Are Now Connected on Messenger” alerts to people who never open them to start a chat thread. According to a report in TechCrunch, the social media giant is already in the process of scaling back the alerts. Facebook will take advantage of machine learning to identify people who do not open the alert and send fewer them fewer of these over time.

“We’ve found that many people have appreciated getting a notification when a friend joins Messenger. That said, we are working to make these notifications even more useful by employing machine learning to send fewer of them over time to people who enjoy getting them less. We appreciate all and any feedback that people send our way, so please keep it coming because it helps us make the product better,” a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement.

Facebook Messenger sends “You Are Now Connected on Messenger” alert every time the user makes a new friend on Facebook and has the Messenger app installed on their device. The notifications are aimed at encouraging users to start a chat thread with new friends, which also boosts engagement on the app. However, the problem with the alert is that users might not be interested in personally chatting with every other friend they make on Facebook and alerts make it look like they have got a new message.

Separately, a Facebook bug switched users’ privacy settings to public on the platform. The bug affected as many as 14 million users over several days in May. Facebook said it has fixed the problem. Erin Egan, Facebook’s chief privacy officer, said the bug did not affect past posts. Facebook is notifying users who were affected and posted publicly during the time the bug was active, advising them to review their posts.

