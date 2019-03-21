Facebook Messenger gets quote and reply feature: Report

Facebook is reportedly updating Messenger to include the “quote and reply” feature, according to VentureBeat.

The feature would allow users to quote and reply to specific messages in a conversation, which would work the same as it does in Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp.

The quote and reply feature will follow the ‘unsend’ feature that Facebook recently incorporated into the Messenger.

The unsend feature gives the users the ability to delete the message they have sent for up to 10 minutes. This feature is available for WhatsApp as well.

How the quote and reply feature would work

The quote and reply feature works the same as it does in WhatsApp. You can quote and reply to a text message, picture, GIF, video or even an emoji. Just long press the message and tap ‘Reply’.

The new feature brings Facebook Messenger closer to WhatsApp in functionality. Facebook recently announced that it will merge the Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. Once merged, users will be able to send messages from one platform to another.

While all three services will continue operating as stand-alone apps, their underlying messaging infrastructure will be unified. As of now, only WhatsApp supports end-to-end encryption by default.