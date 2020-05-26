Facebook Messenger’s new safety-feature warns users about scams

The new safety feature aims to protect from scams. (Image: messengernews.fb.com) The new safety feature aims to protect from scams. (Image: messengernews.fb.com)

Facebook has introduced a new safety-feature in its Messenger app to help people stay safe from scam attempts. The new feature had already started rolling out on Android starting March this year and it will be available to iOS devices around the world starting next week. Facebook said that this feature works with full encryption, meaning no one listens to or monitors conversations.

With the help of AI and machine learning, the app will look for behavioural signals to identify potentially suspicious messages from strangers to weed out potential scams, impersonation attempts, and messages from adults targeting minors on the platform.

It’s becoming more and more common for scammers to use identity theft where they pose as someone we trust, like friends or family members to trick us. Facebook says that the Messenger already filters some potential spam or malware and its new safety feature will “help educate people on ways to spot scams or imposters and help them take action to prevent a costly interaction.”

Messenger already has special protections in place for users under the age of 18 years that limit contact with adults they aren’t connected to. Facebook says that it also uses machine learning to detect and disable the accounts of adults who are engaging in inappropriate interactions with children.

