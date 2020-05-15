Facebook’s Zoom competitor, Messenger Rooms, is now available globally

Messenger Rooms can be created directly from Facebook or from the Messenger app. (Facebook via AP) Messenger Rooms can be created directly from Facebook or from the Messenger app. (Facebook via AP)

Facebook has finally started rolling out its Messenger Rooms service globally. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the upcoming feature last month, stating that it will allow up to 50 members in a video call. He said that users will now be able to share content with each other across the company’s family of apps including WhatsApp and Instagram without leaving those platforms.

Messenger Rooms can be created directly from Facebook or from the Messenger app. After creating a Room, the owner can then share the invite link to people, who can join in on the video call even if they do not have a Facebook account. Apart from sharing the invite link to people, the Room owner can also share the Room via the Facebook News Feed, Groups, and Events.

People opening the link on WhatsApp or Instagram will natively join the video call from the app itself. However, as of now the ability to start a Messenger Rooms video call directly from WhatsApp or Instagram is not available.

Messenger Rooms come with a number of privacy and security controls for the users. For example, the Room owner can choose who can see and join the Room, remove people from the Room and lock the Room.

Messenger Rooms is now available globally. To access it users need to download the latest version of the Facebook and Messenger apps via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. It is also available inside of the Messenger Desktop app, which can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store.

Users can create Messenger Rooms directly from the Messenger app globally. However, the ability to start a Messenger Rooms video call from the Facebook app is currently only available in North America.

The company in a blog post, announcing the Facebook Rooms feature global rollout, stated that it will be adding more features to Messenger Rooms in the coming months.

