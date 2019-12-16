Facebook Messenger rolls out AR stickers inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Facebook has partnered with Disney to design the new limited-edition chat themes, reactions, stickers and AR effects inspired by the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for Messenger. Facebook has partnered with Disney to design the new limited-edition chat themes, reactions, stickers and AR effects inspired by the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for Messenger.

Facebook Messenger has introduced limited-edition chat themes, reactions, stickers and AR effects inspired by the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will release on December 20. Facebook has partnered with Disney to design the new features for Messenger.

“The reactions and stickers allow you to express yourself using all of your favorite Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker characters, from both sides of the Force,” Facebook said in a post. The new AR effects can be applied to photos, selfies as well as while making video calls on Messenger.

For instance, the Lightspeed Effect will make it look like users have jumped into hyperspace, while Cockpit Effect gives the appearance of users being a part of the Resistance and traveling through the galaxies in Poe Dameron’s X-Wing. The new limited-edition Dark vs. Light Effect lets users choose their side of the Force.

The Star Wars chat theme can be turned on as well, which will transform the chat window to look like users are in outer space. To switch to Star Wars chat theme, open a Messenger thread and tap the name of the thread at the top to open the thread settings. Then, select Star Wars chat theme from the “theme” tab.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will premiere on December 20. The Star Wars movie will end the nine-part Skywalker movie saga that kicked off in the first Star Wars movie 42 years ago in 1977. The movie is directed by J.J. Abrams and features a large ensemble cast.

