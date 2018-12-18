Facebook Messenger now offers Boomerang looping videos, selfie mode

Facebook Messenger will now offer new camera modes for users during the festive season. Given the upcoming holidays of Christmas and New Year’s Day, users can choose to explore their phone’s cameras within Messenger, and send greetings or set Stories with different effects.

Advertising

Through the Messenger app, both on Android and iOS, users will now receive five camera shooting modes. While these apps already offer Normal, Video, and Text modes, Messenger will also introduce ‘Boomerang’ and ‘Selfie’ modes. ‘Boomerang’, as the name suggests, will allow users to record a small clip of themselves that plays forward and backward in a loop.

Under ‘Selfie’ mode, meanwhile, will allow Messenger users to capture portraits, while the background will be blurred during personalised photos/videos. These modes will also be supported by special holiday effects, appropriate to the occasion at hand. Users can also experiment with special AR Stickers, that are likely to be bundled with filters and masks. Besides these new modes, the existing camera options will come with improved fonts, and new colour backgrounds.

With the new changes, Facebook aims to be popularising its Messenger app, that has over 500 million monthly active users globally. The social media platform has stated that over 20 million users implement camera effects and filters over Messenger on a day-to-day basis, while more than 440 million stickers are sent daily. This move can also be considered an attempt to popularise its ‘Stories’ feature, that it claims is used by over 400 million members.