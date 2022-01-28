Facebook Messenger adds new features for Secret Chats; brings E2E encryption for calls

Facebook Messenger is getting new updates for its opt-in end-to-end (E2E) encrypted chats feature that is also called ‘Secret Chat’. Only Secret Chats are E2E encrypted on Messenger, meaning they cannot be read by any other third-party, including Facebook. Meta-owned WhatsApp also has E2E encryption.

The new feature will add a richer experience to the E2E encrypted chats. First, Messenger is now rolling out E2E encryption for all group chats, including video and voice calls. The feature was earlier rolled out in beta to select users. It will now be available for everyone.

Messenger will also get a new notification when someone takes a screenshot of a disappearing message sent in a Secret Chat. “We think it’s important that you are able to use encrypted chats and feel safe, so we want to keep you informed if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages,” the company wrote in the blog post.

Read more | Tech tips: How to send messages from Instagram to Facebook Messenger

Further, GIFs and Sticker are now available for a more feature rich chat experience in end-to-end encrypted chats. Reactions is also rolling out to the E2E chats. A user can tap and hold on a message to bring up the reactions tray to make your choice of reaction: ❤️😆😮😢😠👍 They can also double tap a message to “heart” it.

Users will also be able to reply to specific messages in these chats. This can be done by either long pressing or swiping to reply. Users will also be able to swipe on the message to reply.

Facebook Messenger will also add a typing indicator for encrypted 1:1 and group chats.

Further, users will be able to forward a message by long pressing and seeing an option for the same.

Also when someone taps the ‘forward’ button, a share sheet will be displayed so users can share with one or many people or groups. Users will also be able to create a new group before forwarding a message.

Facebook will also bring verified badges for end-to-end encrypted chats to help users identify authentic accounts and have meaningful interactions.

Users will now be able to save a video or image by long-pressing on any media they receive. And also have the option of editing video or photos when sending them in these chats.