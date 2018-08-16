Facebook Messenger Kids app now lets kids initiate friend requests themselves

Facebook Messenger Kids app’s new feature creates a four-word passphrase that can be used to generate contact requests Facebook Messenger Kids app’s new feature creates a four-word passphrase that can be used to generate contact requests

Facebook has added a new feature to its under-13 chat app, Messenger Kids to make it easier for kids to add their friends on the platform. The social media company is putting this optional feature on iOS and Android platform that will allow kids to request parent’s approval of ‘new contacts.’

TechCrunch points out that to enable the feature, parents will have to turn on the setting that will create a four-word passphrase that can be used to generate contact requests. The connection request will be sent directly to the parents and they will have to provide the four-word passphrase to their Messenger Kids friend. TechCrunch cites that both parents will receive a contact request from their child and both will have to approve the request before the kids can begin a conversation. Apparently, the four-word passphrase will only be visible to the child in the Messenger Kids app and parents will find in the Parent’s Portal, as per the report.

The feature is not on by default and parents can decide whether to use it or not. The new feature will allow kids under the age group of 13 years to share photographs, videos, text messages with their friends. However, parents will have to first approve it. Facebook brought Messenger Kids app in December last year, bringing some of the functionality from its standard Messenger app along with ‘comprehensive’ parental controls on their kid’s account. The new passphrase feature is rolling out on the Messenger Kids app starting today.

