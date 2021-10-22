Facebook Messenger gets new AR Group Effects for video calls and rooms

Facebook Messenger is getting a new Group Effects feature for video calls and Messenger Rooms. The new Group Effects introduces new AR filters and other effects that can be applied to everyone on a video call, at the same time.

Facebook has confirmed that these Group Effects will be rolling to Instagram soon. The company has stated that Group Effects will work for all users on a video call and will also include multiplayer gaming experiences to play around with. Facebook Messenger is getting over 70 new Group Effects to begin with.

Although, the Group Effects feature has already started rolling out for all users across the globe, it may be a while before all users receive it.

If you want to check whether the feature been enabled for you, you can open the Facebook Messenger app and start a video call or create a room. Once the room has started, tap on the smiley face and open the effects tray. Next, you can check for a Group Effects option and select it to see all the available options to apply to all the participants in the video call.

Facebook already comes with AR effects for creating Stories and Reels, and has now introducing these added capabilities in video calls and rooms as well. Group Effects comes with a new Blow the Dandelion effect designed by Ross Wakefield that introduces a grassy beard for all participants on the video call.

To recall, Facebook Messenger and Instagram recently got a cross-app group communication and new group typing indicators. The cross-app group chat feature allows users to start group chats while integrating their Instagram and Messenger contacts, while with the group typing indicators users can see when multiple people are typing.