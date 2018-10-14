Facebook Messenger will soon have ‘Unsend message’ button

Facebook is testing an ‘Unsend’ feature for Facebook Messenger. TechCrunch reported on the same after receiving a tip from Jane Manchun Wong, who accessed a prototype of the ‘Unsend’ button. A Facebook spokesperson then confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature could be rolled out in the months to come.

Wong also posted images of the new feature through Twitter. Currently, Messenger users are only able to delete messages from their inbox, though the sender/recepient will be able to see the message in his/her inbox. The screenshots shared by Wong show that the Unsend button will appear when a user selects a message, and shows up above the Delete Message option.

Facebook Messenger is finally working on “Unsend Message” in the app for everyone! Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/5OtQrmyID3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

If a user selects the Unsend button option, he/she will be able to delete the message from the chat on behalf of all its users. One should note, though, that the feature will only allow users to exercise the option within a limited time period.

Facebook’s Unsend feature first came to the limelight after CEO Mark Zuckerberg was able to delete messages from the inbox of various recepients in April this year. Soon after this violation of user trust came to the fore, Facebook did announce that it was working on an Unsend feature for all users. Facebook, though, would need to ensure that the Unsend message tool does not get misused, or be another source through which user privacy could be compromised.

Also read: Facebook accepts data of 30 million users was stolen; here’s everything you need to know and do

Earlier in the year, the social media platform had detected a bug, that opened up Messenger chats for blocked contacts. Recently, the social media platform has admitted that 20 million people have been affected through a security flaw spotted in Facebook’s ‘View As’ options menu.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd