Facebook Messenger Dark mode now available for all Android, iOS users

Facebook has announced the roll out of its dark mode feature for the Messenger app for all Android and iOS users. The feature can be activated simply through the app settings. Earlier, users had to activate the Dark mode by sending a crescent moon emoji in a chat.

Advertising

The social media network had announced the dark mode first in 2018, but it was limited to select users for testing purpose. Last month, the feature was rolled out to everyone but in the form of an Easter egg.

In order to activate the feature, users had to send a message containing a crescent moon emoji, which would flash a message notifying– “You found dark mode”. It added the on/off switch for Dark Mode in the Messenger Settings.

Now, users do not need to go through all of that. The mode can be found by tapping on the profile picture on the app, which will open the Setting page where you will see the toggle button for Dark Mode. However, if someone likes to try the older easter egg activation method, Facebook has kept it on for the users.

Advertising

According to Facebook, “Messenger’s dark mode provides lower brightness while maintaining contrast and vibrancy.” It added that the feature cuts down the glare from the phone for use in low light situations.

Also read | EU approves tougher EU copyright rules in blow to Google, Facebook

Dark mode has also been tagged as better for battery life on smartphones, that is why we are seeing more companies trying to implement a system-wide dark mode. Samsung has done this with the OneUI with a Night mode theme in the user interface. Google is also reportedly working on a Night mode with Android Q.