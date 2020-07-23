How to secure your private chats on Facebook Messenger

How to lock Facebook Messenger app and secure your private chats How to lock Facebook Messenger app and secure your private chats

Facebook brings App Lock feature to Messenger starting today. The feature is currently rolling out to iPhone and iPad users only. The social media giant has confirmed that the App Lock will come in the upcoming months to the Facebook Messenger app for Android. As the name itself suggests, the App Lock feature will help users secure their private chats on Messenger.

With this new privacy feature, Facebook wants to provide more control to users to secure their personal messages. App Lock adds another layer of security to private messages and helps prevent others from accessing them.

The new feature uses the device’s privacy settings like fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app. The company confirmed that the user’s touch or face ID is not transmitted to or stored by Facebook.

How to enable App Lock on Facebook Messenger

As noted, the App lock feature s currently rolling out to iPhone and iPad users only. While Android users will get the feature in the months to come.

* To enable the App lock feature on Messenger, first update the app to the latest version.

* Open the Facebook Messenger app after the update is completed.

* Head over to the Privacy Setting of the Messenger.

* Scroll down to the App lock feature and turn it on. Users will be able to disable the feature whenever required.

“The Privacy section makes it easy to access settings and features like the audience for your stories, muted stories and blocked people. App Lock and the Privacy section let you tailor your experience and choose settings that work best for you. We’re always working to give you more control over your privacy, so as we introduce more privacy features, you’ll have this centralized place to find them,” Facebook noted in an official press release.

More privacy feature coming soon

Facebook is working towards introducing more privacy and security features in the days to come. The social media platform is working to provide more controls to users over inbox and calls. Highlighting the upcoming privacy features Facebook noted, “we working on new controls so you can decide who can message or call you directly, who goes to your requests folder, and who can’t message or call you at all. This will be similar to the message controls on Instagram, and we’ll share more details when we start testing these controls.”

The social media giant is also exploring more ways to protect user privacy and safety when someone they don’t know sends a message.

“We’ll be testing a feature similar to what exists on Instagram and WhatsApp that blurs images in your message requests folder. This way, you have the choice to view an image from someone you may not know before replying to the message or blocking or reporting the account,” Facebook stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd