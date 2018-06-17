Facebook Messenger app crashing on iOS, company rolls out fix; here’s what you need to do

Facebook has already rolled out version 170.1 of Messenger app to fix the issue. Facebook has already rolled out version 170.1 of Messenger app to fix the issue.

Facebook Messenger app on iOS has bee reportedly crashing for users globally after installing update version 170.0 released by the company last week. According to a report on The Verge, many users noticed that the app frequently crashed after updating to v170.0. Apparently, the Messenger works fine when users open it, but fades to black and crashes on home screen when iPhone users switch to another app and back to Messenger.

Facebook has already rolled out version 170.1 of Messenger app to fix the issue. “Version 170.0 is the buggy release, and the company has already submitted a fix (170.1) to Apple,” the report reads. Facebook Messenger users on iOS can install version 170.1 to fix the problem.

Also Read- Facebook launches blood donations centre for 217 mn Indian users

Users can tap on “more” in the Updates tab on Apple Store to check for which version on Messenger they have on their device. Facebook has confirmed to CNET that the new update should solve the issue. iOS users can wait for an auto-update or they can manually update the app by installing the Messenger app to its latest version 170.1 on the App Store.

Also Read- If you’re a Facebook user, you’re also a research subject

Facebook recently introduced ‘Memories’ hub, a feature that will place the user’s top posts, life events and interactions with friends all under one tab. The feature will essentially replace the ‘On This Day’ memory that appears on a user’s News Feed. However, the old feature will still be available under the new Memories hub.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd