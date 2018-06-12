Facebook Memories is a new tab, that will take over ‘On this day’

Facebook has introduced ‘Memories’, a feature that will place a user’s top posts, life events and interactions with friends. Facebook has introduced ‘Memories’, a feature that will place a user’s top posts, life events and interactions with friends.

Facebook has introduced ‘Memories’ hub, a feature that will place a user’s top posts, life events and interactions with friends all under on tab. This will function will replace the ‘On This Day’ memory that appears on a user’s News Feed, though the older feature will still be available under the new Memories hub. Facebook says Memories will be available for the desktop, Android, iOS app and mobile version of the site.

Through ‘Memories’, Facebook will club four categories of important events: ‘On This Day’, ‘Friends Made on This Day’, ‘Recaps of Memories’, and ‘Memories You May Have Missed’. ‘On This Day’ gives users insights of specific milestones that a user may have added to their profile/timeline. These could include an engagement/marriage anniversary, work anniversary, college degree, or more.

‘Friends Made on This Day’ mentions ‘friendversaries’, or anniversaries of adding a friend on their Facebook friend’s list. These posts come with photo collages or short videos that celebrate a friendship.

Also read: Facebook Messenger to scale back “You Are Now Connected on Messenger” alerts

Also, ‘Recaps of Memories’ provides a replay of certain memories on a monthly or seasonal basis, that will feature as a bundled message or short video. ‘Memories You May Have Missed’ gives users highlights of the memories from a particular week, that users might have missed out on.

Facebook claims that its ‘On This Day’ feature is viewed by over 90 million users daily, and added that its popularity made them find a one-stop location from where users would be able to access their memories easily. The Facebook ‘Memories’ feature can be accessed through the link facebook.com/memories.

Users will still be able to access Memories through the Memories bookmark on desktop, or the ‘more’ tab of the Facebook mobile app. It is also available through notifications and messages in the News Feed.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd