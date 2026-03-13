Facebook Marketplace will now use Meta AI to answer the age old ‘Is this still available?’ question

Facebook already offers several Meta AI-powered features, and the company is now planning to add more to Marketplace to help businesses and sellers on the platform.
One of the upcoming features will allow businesses to use Meta AI to automatically reply to “Is this still available?” messages that buyers often send before purchasing an item.
In a blog, Meta says when buyers ask about item availability, sellers will have the option to use Meta AI to draft and send an auto reply using information like description, availability, pickup location and price from the listing.
These drafts can also be previewed and edited while creating the listing, making the process easier for sellers. In an example shared by Meta, the AI chatbot generated an automatic reply that said, “Yes, it is still available. Do you have any questions?”
The feature could be useful for both sellers and buyers. Sellers may save time by not having to answer the same questions repeatedly, while buyers can quickly find out whether the item they are interested in is still available.
Another nifty addition is that Meta AI can now analyse the photo of the item to fill out details and suggest a price based on similar items nearby.
As for buyers, Facebook will now show a summary of the seller’s profile at the top of their Marketplace page, which will include details like how long they have been on Facebook, along with their number of friends. It also summarises their Marketplace activity, like listing history, the type of items they often sell and rating.
Coming back to sellers, Meta says businesses will be able to increase their reach by offering shipping on their listings, generate prepaid shipping labels and even track orders from a dashboard.