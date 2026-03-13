Facebook Marketplace will now use Meta AI to answer the age old ‘Is this still available?’ question

Meta AI may help reduce the friction between buyers and sellers on Facebook Marketplace. (Image Source: Meta)

Facebook already offers several Meta AI-powered features, and the company is now planning to add more to Marketplace to help businesses and sellers on the platform.

One of the upcoming features will allow businesses to use Meta AI to automatically reply to “Is this still available?” messages that buyers often send before purchasing an item.

In a blog, Meta says when buyers ask about item availability, sellers will have the option to use Meta AI to draft and send an auto reply using information like description, availability, pickup location and price from the listing.

These drafts can also be previewed and edited while creating the listing, making the process easier for sellers. In an example shared by Meta, the AI chatbot generated an automatic reply that said, “Yes, it is still available. Do you have any questions?”