Facebook ‘Manage Activity’ tool: Here’s how to delete your old embarrassing posts

Facebook is making it easier to delete embarrassing posts a lot easier. The social media giant has announced Manage Activity, a brand new feature that makes it easier for users to delete or hide posts at once.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today,” the company said in a statement.

As the name suggests, the Manage Activity tool can be used to delete individual posts or select multiple posts and delete them in bulk. These posts will be permanently deleted after 30 days unless you choose to manually delete or restore them sooner. In addition, the new feature also gives people the option to sort out their posts by a time range.

At the moment, the Facebook Activity feature will be made available first on Facebook’s mobile apps, and will be available on desktop and Facebook Lite in the near future.

Here’s how to use

*Go to your profile page and scroll down a bit where you would create a new post, you will notice a new “Manage Posts” button.

*Click the icon in the upper-right corner.

*Now you can filter posts by date. There’s also a toggle to filter posts that you’re tagged in.

*Delete a post or photo you want to get rid of. Keep in mind that you can’t remove a post or photo that was posted by someone else. If you want to that post or photo to be removed where you are tagged in, you need to ask your friend in private to remove it.

