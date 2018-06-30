Facebook lets you see all active ads on pages to improve transparency

Facebook is bringing more transparency for ads and Page when a user visits a social network such as Instagram and Messenger app. (Image: Bloomberg) Facebook is bringing more transparency for ads and Page when a user visits a social network such as Instagram and Messenger app. (Image: Bloomberg)

Facebook in a bid to become more transparent with users has launched new ad features which will provide the users with access to credentials of advertisers. The new features show ads currently running from a Page and is available to anyone on Facebook.

The first new feature is viewing active ads, which lets users see all the advertisements a Facebook Page is running across its platforms which include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and the company’s own partner network even if the ads aren’t targetted towards the person viewing them. To take advantage of this feature, users have to visit the Page they want to view information on ads about and just click “Info and Ads.” Additionally, users can also flag anything they deem suspicious by clicking on report ad.

Coming to the second feature – More Page Information, users can now learn much more about a page that they might like or follow. This feature will work even if the page doesn’t advertise on the Facebook platforms. Users will now be able to see details about Facebook Pages like any recent name changes and the date the Page was created amongst many others. The company even said that they will soon start adding a lot more information about pages for people to view.

Facebook in a blog post said that the vast majority of ads that are running on its platforms are of legitimate origins, however, they admitted that there are a few bad actors that can misuse the ads. The social networking giant said these steps are just a start and soon many more improvements will be rolling out better the platform.

Advertisements transparency has recently become a huge issue that all the major technology companies are trying to handle and take care off. Google recently rolled out new settings for its ads, giving users much more control over the advertisements they get to see thanks to a lot of new features like ad personalization.

