Facebook launches Reels to its iOS, Android apps in the US

Facebook has confirmed that Reels will now be available for iOS and Android users in the US. The company confirmed the same via an official news statement. Reels which has been a mainstay on Instagram, allows users to create and post short-form, video clips for the world to see. The arrival of the experience on Facebook will help creators, both new and established, to grow and reach out to new audiences.

“Today we’re launching Reels on Facebook for iOS and Android in the US. We’re bringing short form, entertaining video experiences and tools that have inspired creators on Instagram to more creators and audiences on the Facebook app,” Facebook stated in a news release.

Must Read | Instagram may soon pay those who create Reels: All you need to know

Reels on Facebook will allow users to make use of music, audio, effects, and more elements to create the same. Users will be able to view Reels in News Feed and in Groups. Users will be able to follow the creator and also like and comment on the video, when viewing a reel on Facebook.

Facebook says that Reels will allow creators to capture the attention of new audiences and will not just be limited to existing followers. Users will be able to discover reels based on their interests and what’s popular. Users will be able to share reels from Instagram to Facebook as well.

The company has also unveiled its Reels Play invite-only program, which will pay creators based on the performance of Reels on both Instagram and Facebook. The program is a part of Facebook’s $1 billion initiative for creators and follows Instagram’s “Reels Summer” bonus.