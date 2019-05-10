Facebook launches new Birthday Stories feature: Here is how to use it

Facebook has launched new Birthday Stories feature on its platform, which will allow an individual’s Facebook friends, family and everyone in their community to add digital birthday cards, photos or videos to a story celebrating the day.

The company said that the new feature will provide a happy birthday message that’s visual, memorable, interactive and fun. It will be similar to getting a personalised birthday card from everyone you care, regardless of where they are located in the world.

How to use birthday feature on Facebook Stories

To use this new feature, you need to tap on the birthday notification, after that shoot or upload a photo or a short video, or use one of the digital birthday cards from Facebook, and it will instantly give a birthday wish.

You can even add a music sticker to give to the story a “Happy Birthday” soundtrack. Then, your wish gets added to your friend’s birthday story, creating a personalized slideshow for them.

Facebook claims that 500 million of its users use Facebook Stories on a daily basis and the users’ community has shown how creative and thoughtful birthday wishes can be — whether with a series of funny photos or a video reminiscing about past birthdays spent together.

Sharing such photos, videos and memories can make a birthday even more special, the social media giant said.

To celebrate the launch of the new birthday stories feature Facebook has partnered with bakeries across the US to give away free treats on May 10. The company is also taking over Flour Shop in New York City in the US and turning it into a Birthday Stories Bakery from Facebook featuring free sweets.

The company has invited everyone to join them by reaching a participating location, where they will show users on how to use the new feature.