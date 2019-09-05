Facebook launches dating service in United States

Facebook Inc is launching its dating services in the United States, the social network said on Thursday, sending its shares up 2%.

Advertising

The company said users will be able to integrate their Instagram account with Facebook dating profile and add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists, a feature that allows users to explore potential romantic relationships within their friend circle.

The service would be optional for Facebook users, the company said, adding that dating activity of users will not appear on their profile or news feed. Users can take a call on who gets to see their dating profile, Facebook said.

Shares of Tinder owner Match Group were down nearly 6% on the news, while Match’s parent group IAC was down more than 3%.

Facebook expects to launch the dating service in Europe by early 2020, in addition to the 20 countries where it is presently available.