Facebook launches BARS, a feature-rich app for budding rappers

Facebook has launched a new content creation app specifically designed for budding rappers. Unlike TikTok, BARS app does not focus on transitions and lip-syncing to make content. The new app designed by the social media giant’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) R&D team allows budding rappers to focus on the lyrics rather than investing their time on expensive equipment, studio bookings etc.

The BARS app is currently under closed beta testing and available only on Apple’s App Store in the US. The app lets users choose one of their professionally-created beats. Budding rappers can just focus on the lyrics and record themselves to these beats. In addition, the app helps rappers finetune their craft as well with the help of auto-suggested rhymes while the user is writing. There is a challenge mode as well where users can freestyle with auto-suggested word cues.

Also, BARS users can choose from a variety of audio and visual filters that will better suit the rap they have recorded. To refine audio, there are features like Clean, AutoTune, Imaginary Friends and AM Radio. The beats available in Freestyle mode will be updated weekly. To help users browse through and choose the beats for their rap it is divided into New, Best and Trending.

Once, users are done recording the video, they can export their rap to the camera roll and share them on various social media platforms to showcase their talents.

To sign up for the closed beta testing, the app does not require any formal rapping experience from its users. However, users can sign up and join the waitlist to download the app.

BARS Community Manager DJ Iyer revealed in the blogpost that the Covid-19 pandemic has been one of the major reasons behind the creation of the app.

“I know access to high-priced recording studios and production equipment can be limited for aspiring rappers. On top of that, the global pandemic shut down live performances where we often create and share our work,” he said. “So, along with a group of aspiring rappers, we’ve been building BARS: a place for aspiring rappers to create and share their art.”