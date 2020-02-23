Facebook is paying users for their voice recordings. (Image: AP) Facebook is paying users for their voice recordings. (Image: AP)

Recently, big names in the tech industry like the Google, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft were caught listening to the voice recordings of their users without their consent in order to improve their speech recognition systems. Taking a lesson from these instances, Facebook intends to inform as well as offer to pay some users to access their voice recordings.

Facebook announced on Thursday that it wants to improve its speech recognition technology for its Portal smart home products and will pay some users to access their recordings. Facebook is calling its new program “Pronunciations” and letting selected users make voice recordings in its Viewpoints market research app, The Verge reported.

How the “Pronunciation” voice recording feature will work

Users who qualify to be a part of the Pronunciation program will be able to earn points in the Viewpoints app, which could be then translated to actual money. As per the report, users will have to say the phrase “Hey Portal” followed by the first name of a friend from their friends-list. Users will be able to do this with the names of up to 10 friends.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

If you are thinking, you can make loads of money using the feature, you should do not get your hopes up the ladder. If you complete one set of recordings, reportedly, you get 200 points in the Viewpoints app. You will be able to cash out the points only when it reaches 1,000 points and that only translates to $5 reward via PayPal. You will need to make at least five sets of recordings to get to the 1000 point goal and get paid.

Who is eligible for voice recording program?

As per the report, the Pronunciations program will be available to US users only who are over the age of 18 and have more than 75 Facebook friends. The social media platform also says that it will be rolling out the program slowly via the Viewpoints app, so it won’t be available to all of the users right away. Facebook says that if the new feature is made available for a user, he or she won’t need to update the Viewpoints app to see it pop up.

Also, the company says that the voice recordings provided by the users will not be connected to their Facebook profiles. The company says that it doesn’t share Viewpoints activity on Facebook’s main app or other Facebook-owned services like WhatsApp or Instagram without user permission.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd