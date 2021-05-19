Facebook expands Covid-19 Announcement tool to India: Here’s what to keep in mind

Facebook has partnered with 33 states and Union Territories across India to roll the new tool out in their respective jurisdictions (Image Source: AP)

Facebook is expanding its Covid-19 Announcement tool to India. India is the second country in the world after US to get the new feature. The tool is meant for the health departments of States and Union Territories to share essential Covid-19 related updates with their communities and help them stay informed.

The initiative is part of Facebook’s efforts which looks to support the public health authorities and aims to keep people safe and informed during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Facebook has partnered with 33 states and Union Territories across India to roll out the new tool in their respective jurisdictions. The announcement feature will provide the health departments the ability to push out timely, credible Covid-19 and vaccine information to people in their local communities.

States will now be able to issue these alerts statewide or to specific cities within their respective state.

Must Read | WhatsApp chatbot by Robin Hood Army to help senior citizens with vaccine registration

When state health department pages on Facebook put out Covid-19 Announcements, Facebook will amplify the reach of these pages so that people located in the community are more likely to see them. The company also intends to send notifications to people located in the affected area.

Facebook also stated that it plans to show such information on the Covid-19 Information Center. This will help distribute important and urgent updates related to Covid-19 or Covid-19 vaccination efforts to people in the community.

Covid-19 Announcements on Facebook can be used to communicate information on Covid-19 resources, such as helplines and information about vaccine eligibility and registration. The tool will also help people be better informed about Covid-19 rules and regulation that can impact communities and day-to-day actions, such as lockdowns and night curfews among others.