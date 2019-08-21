Facebook introduces new privacy tool to control your data

Facebook has launched Off-Facebook Activity, a new tool to view and control your activities on the social media platform. The tool will let users see a summary of the data the apps and website collect and send to Facebook. But the social media giant said users won’t able to delete the data entirely.

The new feature will be gradually rolled out to users in Spain, South Korea and Ireland. However, Off-Facebook Activity feature will be rolled out in other countries over the coming months.

So essentially, the social media company is making it easy for users to view and control the data that apps and websites share with Facebook, through its online business tools, like Facebook Pixel and Facebook Login.

Also, users will be able to disconnect all the information you see from the account if you wish to see. You can choose to disconnect future off-Facebook activity from your account. Facebook says you will be able to do this for all of your off-Facebook activity, or just for specific apps and websites.

Once you clear your Off-Facebook activity, the social media company will remove “identifying information from the data that apps and websites” choose to send to Facebook. To be clear, Facebook is trying to say that which websites a user visits.

Facebook says it will not use any of the data that users disconnect to target adds on Facebook, Instagram or Messenger. The company expects some kind of impact on its business, but believes giving people control over their data is more important.

Facebook first planned to introduce a tool called “Clear History” way back in May 2018, when the Cambridge Analytica controversy was still fresh. The company said that it would months to create such tool.