Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp still down for many users across the world

Users across the world reported Wednesday night about the difficulty to access Facebook and Instagram. This morning WhatsApp also seems to be down for some users across India, Bangladesh, Brazil, Singapore and Argentina, according to DownDetector.

Advertising

Facebook and Instagram took to Twitter to acknowledge the problem, but it has not been resolved until now. While the sites/apps are working fine for some, others are unable to access or login to Facebook and Instagram. Users who can log in to the platforms are also reporting problems like freezing or blackout while using the service. Read in Malayalam

Facebook tweeted yesterday, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Later it tweeted that they are working to resolve the issue. At the moment they could only confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.

Advertising

DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack is a cyber attack where multiple compromised systems — often infected with a Trojan — are used to target a single system causing a Denial of Service (DoS).

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Instagram has also tweeted, “We’re aware of an issue impacting people’s access to Instagram right now. We know this is frustrating, and our team is hard at work to resolve this ASAP.”

Also read | Facebook, Instagram down: Users report trouble accessing the social media platforms

Some users also noted that they could not use Facebook login to enter other apps like Tinder or Spotify.