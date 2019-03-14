Toggle Menu Sections
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp still down for many users across the world

Reported first on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram are still down for some users across the world. Also, it looks like people are facing difficulty using WhatsApp in some parts of the world.

While Facebook and Instagram are still down for some users, WhatsApp joins the list (Image source: Bloomberg)

Users across the world reported Wednesday night about the difficulty to access Facebook and Instagram. This morning WhatsApp also seems to be down for some users across India, Bangladesh, Brazil, Singapore and Argentina, according to DownDetector.

Facebook and Instagram took to Twitter to acknowledge the problem, but it has not been resolved until now. While the sites/apps are working fine for some, others are unable to access or login to Facebook and Instagram. Users who can log in to the platforms are also reporting problems like freezing or blackout while using the service.

Facebook tweeted yesterday, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Later it tweeted that they are working to resolve the issue. At the moment they could only confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.

DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack is a cyber attack where multiple compromised systems — often infected with a Trojan — are used to target a single system causing a Denial of Service (DoS).

Instagram has also tweeted, “We’re aware of an issue impacting people’s access to Instagram right now. We know this is frustrating, and our team is hard at work to resolve this ASAP.”

Some users also noted that they could not use Facebook login to enter other apps like Tinder or Spotify.

