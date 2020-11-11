scorecardresearch
Facebook, Instagram release new features for Diwali; here’s everything you need to know

Both Facebook and Instagram have announced a number of new features to help users celebrate Diwali safely at home.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 11, 2020 7:48:26 pm
Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Diwali, Diwali 2020, Instagram Diwali, Facebook Diwali features, Instagram Diwali featuresInstagram has announced the launch of a new AR effect called ‘Share Your Light’, especially for Diwali. (Image: Instagram)

Everyone across India is in a celebratory mood with the festival of Diwali just around the corner. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, most people would be a bit scared in visiting friends and families for safety purposes. Because of this, most will celebrate a virtual Diwali this year, by sending greetings via social media platforms and gifts or sweets via e-commerce websites. To help Indians celebrate a virtual Diwali, Facebook and Instagram have rolled out interesting new features, which we will be taking a look at here.

Facebook has introduced new personalised greetings, Diwali-ready Avatars and more to help users celebrate Diwali with their friends and family.

* Diwali hashtag challenges: Facebook users will be able to share photos and videos of their Diwali celebration using the hashtag #DiwaliAtHomeChallenge, they can also create DIY videos like how to recycle light bulbs, and share them using the hashtag #DIYDiwaliChallenge. With these hashtags you will also be able to challenge your friends to join in on the fun.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Diwali, Diwali 2020, Instagram Diwali, Facebook Diwali features, Instagram Diwali features Facebook users will be able to share photos and videos of their Diwali celebration using the hashtag #DiwaliAtHomeChallenge. (Image: Facebook)

* Avatar: The social media platform has now made special posts with Diwali-themed Avatar Backgrounds. There you can write over the colourful backgrounds with your personalised Avatar to match the theme.

To create an Avatar you can tap on ‘Create Post’ on your mobile device and select ‘Background Colour’, then select the Diwali background and you are done.

Also Read: Twitter releases new Happy Diwali emoji that sparkles in Dark Mode

* Diwali content: To find all the specific Diwali content you can use the hashtags #Diwali2020 and #ShubhDiwali2020 in the search bar.

Instagram has announced the launch of a new AR effect called ‘Share Your Light’, especially for Diwali. Apart from this, it has also released multiple IGTV shows by creators like Shirley Setia, Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kanungo.

Also Read: Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes, Stickers:: How to send Diwali wishes stickers on WhatsApp

The Share Your Light AR effect is inspired by mandalas, diyas, festive lights and colours. The effect is named as the festive diya and can be located in the Effects Gallery. It is available in seven languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The new IGTV Shows will include ‘Sundays with Shirley’ by Shirley Setia, ‘Arjun Right Now’ by Arjun Kanungo, ‘In the Nick of time’ by Nikunj Lotia aka Beyounick, ‘Shockumentaries’ by RJ Abhinav and ‘Feel Hona Chahiye’ by Lisa Mishra.

