Facebook disables some Messenger and Instagram features in European countries

Facebook integrated Instagram and Messenger earlier this year (Image: Instagram)

Facebook has notified its users that some of the features on the Messenger and Instagram will be temporarily available in Europe. Users in Europe have reported that they are seeing a message informing them about the disabling of the features. “This is to respect new rules for messaging services in Europe. We’re working to bring them back,” the message read.

The social media giant did not inform about the number of features that have been disabled recently in the region. However, it can be accessed on its support pages. The list of disabled features include:

# Running polls on group chats

# Lack of stickers on Instagram

# Personalised replies on messenger

# Ability to give nicknames to contacts

# No augmented-reality (AR) filters available in direct messages (DMs) on Instagram.

These features have been temporarily disabled to comply with new data usage rules in the European Union (EU) countries which come under the Privacy and Electronic Communications Directive (ePrivacy Directive).

“We’re still determining the best way to bring these features back. It takes time to rebuild products in a way that work seamlessly for people and also comply with new regulation,” the company said in a statement to BBC.

The text messaging and calling options are still working as they were before. According to The Verge, a Facebook spokesperson has said that these features will be back ” very soon”. However, it is not yet clear how features like stickers or nicknames are not in compliance with the ePrivacy directives. Also the social platform not mentioning “some features” that will not be available raises a few questions.

