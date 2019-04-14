Toggle Menu Sections
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were temporarily down early Sundayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/social/facebook-instagram-and-whatsapp-were-temporarily-down-early-sunday-5675341/

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were temporarily down early Sunday

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went out today. Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, shows Facebook had been down since 6:30 am EST.

facebook down, facebook, whatsapp, instagram, instagram down, whatsapp down, facebook instagram down, facebook not working, instagram not working, whatsapp not working
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were temporarily down early Sunday, April 14. All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were affected by the outage. (Image source: AP)

All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were affected by the outage.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, shows Facebook had been down since 6:30 am EST in much of the world, with thousands of reported outages concentrated in the northeastern U.S., Europe and the Philippines.

It appeared to be back up and running for most users by 9 am EST.

An email requesting comment about what caused the outage was sent to Facebook.

Advertising

#FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown were all trending on Twitter globally.

Read more | Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down for users globally

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network’s website.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back up after global outage
2 LinkedIn introduces Facebook-type 'Reactions' in a bid to boost interactions
3 Tik Tok removes over six million videos in India due to violation of its community guidelines