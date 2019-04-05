Facebook, Instagram and Messenger officially shutting down for Windows Phone from April 30: Report

Social media giant Facebook will be shutting down its Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps for Windows Phone by the end of this month, Engadget reported.

Facebook will be ending its support for its apps on Windows Mobile starting April 30th, the report said citing confirmation from a Microsoft spokesperson.

After April 30, those who use smartphones having the Windows Phone operating system will require to open their web browsers to access Facebook and Instagram.

It is not very clear as to how many people are using Windows Phone devices, however, all these apps are among the top free apps on the Windows Phone Store.

The end of support was first observed on the Instagram app for Windows Phone, according to another report by Windows Central.

While web apps can be pinned to the Start screen of a Windows Phone device, the users can also use alternative third-party apps such as Winsta, to take over the individual app’s place, the report said.

However, Facebook’s decision to end the support for its apps is not too surprising, mainly because the Windows Phone platform is officially over.

To recall, Microsoft had earlier announced that they were officially ending their Windows Phone platform in 2016. The company is said to completely halt security and software updates in December 2019.