Facebook Groups get new formatting, messaging features

Facebook has announced new features for its Groups, aimed at helping admins manage their communities better and simplify formatting. In addition, Facebook is making Mentorship available to all Groups.

Facebook Group admins can now access new post formatting tools. The company is also making it easier for admins to manage their Groups, thanks to new ways to for instance, how to inform a member when they violate a rule, filter by date range in their admin activity log, and search through membership requests by name.

“We’re also launching a pilot program that lets groups and brands collaborate, expanding subscription groups to more partners, and allowing relevant Pages to join their communities,” said Ime Archibong, VP of Product Partnerships in a post.

Mentorship, that lets people connect one-on-one, will soon be available for all Facebook Groups. This will be rolled over the next few months, starting with North and South America, though an exact timeline is unclear at this point.

Mentorship for Facebook Groups was introduced last year, aimed at giving people in communities one-on-one support through a guided program.

Messaging for Page admins has been simplified, thanks to the support for responding to Instagram Direct Messages from their Facebook Page inbox.