Facebook, Google apps top all-time popularity on Apple’s App Store: Report

The top six apps of all time, as reported by App Annie, are Facebook, Messenger, YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp and Google Maps. (Image Source: Reuters) The top six apps of all time, as reported by App Annie, are Facebook, Messenger, YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp and Google Maps. (Image Source: Reuters)

Apps owned by Facebook and Google are the most popular on Apple’s App Store. This has been reported by App Annie, which has listed the most popular apps on iOS year-wise from 2010, as well as on an overall basis. The report comes as Apple heads to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its App Store, which will be marked on July 11.

The top six apps of all time, as reported by App Annie, are Facebook, Messenger, YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp and Google Maps. Facebook set the record of being downloaded over 700 million times worldwide from its inception in July 2010, until May 2018. The top 10 under this category are wrapped up by Snapchat, Microsoft’s Skype, WeChat and QQ browser, both owned by Tencent Holdings. The top five companies, outside of games, recording the highest app downloads include Facebook, Google, Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba, with Microsoft making sixth, and Amazon at eighth.

App Annie has also recorded the companies to have earned the most on the App Store, via subscriptions and streaming. Netflix has topped the all-time list, and is closing to the $1 billion mark from consumer spending. It is followed by Spotify, Pandora Radio, Tencent Video and Tinder. Among companies earning the most in all time from app subscriptions, Tencent ranks first, followed by InterActiveCorp, LINE, Netflix and Spotify.

Apps owned by Facebook and Google are the most popular on Apple’s App Store. (Image Source: AppAnnie) Apps owned by Facebook and Google are the most popular on Apple’s App Store. (Image Source: AppAnnie)

Among games, Candy Crush Saga, with over 280 million downloads, is the all-time leader on Apple’s App Store. It is followed by Subway Surfers, Fruit Ninja, Clash of Clans and Honour of Kings. Of these, Clash of Clans earned the most revenue among gaming apps, followed by Candy Crush, with Honour of Kings ranking fifth.

App Annie’s report shows that the App Store doubled its revenue between 2015 and 2017, and has ouutpaced Google’s Play Store in the process. The US was the biggest market for Apple, in terms of number of downloads (over 40 billion), as well as customer spending ($36 billion)

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd