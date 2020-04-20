Facebook announces initiative to financially assist those impacted by COVID-19 in India

Facebook Fundraisers announces in India to financially assist those impacted by Covid-19 outbreak (Image: Bloomberg) Facebook Fundraisers announces in India to financially assist those impacted by Covid-19 outbreak (Image: Bloomberg)

Social media giant Facebook has taken several preventive measures to help users get the right information about Covid-19 pandemic. The company has now announced the launch of ‘Facebook Fundraisers’. This will allow Facebook users to start a fundraiser on the platform for a cause and charity that matters most to them. Additionally, it also announced a Social-For-Good Live-a-thon initiative with creators, celebrities and publishers, to encourage people to donate to selected charities.

With the help of Facebook Fundraisers users can set up a dedicated page for a cause, and rally others around a fundraising goal. The social media platform says that in India charities and businesses will have an option to donate to 70 plus charities on Facebook such as Goonj, The Akshayapatra Foundation, Helpage India and many more.

Facebook also said that it has partnered with GiveIndia, a trusted charitable giving platform, for the verification of these charities so fraudsters don’t trick users and steal their hard earned money. All donations to registered charities in India will be facilitated by Razorpay. “100 per cent of what is raised in donations through Facebook will go to charities,” the social media platform said.

With Social-For-Good Live-a-thon initiative Facebook will encourage people to contribute to causes they care about. It is a week-long charitable giving initiative by Facebook starting from April 24 to May 1. The Live-a-thon will feature over 150 partners from across the country, representing over 350 million followers cumulatively. These partners will entertain and engage their communities on Facebook Live and activate fundraisers. “Artists will go Live from their individual Facebook accounts and promote their fundraisers using the in-video ‘donate’ action,” said Facebook.

Previously Facebook announced efforts to increase access to accurate information, reduce the spread of misinformation and support local businesses and communities. Facebook as so far announced initiatives such as Coronavirus Information Centre — provides the latest updates from MyGov Corona Hub, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW) and global health organizations. This helps Facbeook users to get accurate information about Covid-19.

Facebook also launched a COVID-19 Messenger Chatbot in partnership with the Union Health Ministry and MyGov in India last month. With this too the aim was to raise awareness around the pandemic.

