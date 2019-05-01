Facebook F8 conference: Messenger and main app to be redesigned completely

Facebook is hosting its annual F8 conference where the company has announced the upcoming features on its apps and services. The social media giant has announced new design for the main app, modifications to the Groups along with new features on its messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger.

Mark Zuckerberg opened the two-day F8 conference with a keynote explaining how the company plans on a privacy-focused social platform.

Facebook Messenger changes

Facebook says it is redesigning Messenger’s architecture from the ground up to provide a faster and lighter app. The redesigned app is expected to come by the end of 2019. Zuckerberg also talked about bringing end-to-end encryption by default to all messaging platforms owned by the company, though he did not give an exact timeline for when this would be executed for Messenger.

Facebook Messenger will get the functionality to share stories that will be visible to just their close friends and family. This feature is already available on Instagram. It will also have a dedicated space for people to discover stories and messages of their close friends and family too. This would narrow down the wide-reach to help people connect with whom they really want to connect.

Messenger will also make it easier for the customer to book an appointment with businesses like car dealerships, stylists or cleaning services, right from the app itself.

Another new feature for Messenger will be the instant video sharing from the main Facebook app. People will be able to invite others to watch a video together while messaging or on a video chat.

Facebook is also rolling out a desktop app for its messaging platform, which will be available for both Windows and MacOS. People will be able to install the standalone Messenger app for desktop, though it will be rolled out later in the year. The app will also support video calls, group video calls, chat etc.

WhatsApp changes

WhatsApp did not get a whole lot of new modifications or features, but the company will have a new business catalogue feature built into it. The catalogue will be accessible in the WhatsApp while chatting with a business. The feature is expected to prove helpful for the business to showcase their goods and services to the people.

Facebook main app changes

Facebook is releasing a new design for its main app that it claims will be simpler, faster and more immersive. Some changes will start to reflect in the app right away, while the redesigned the Facebook website will come in the next few months.

The main focus of Facebook’s redesign is its Groups. As part of its more privacy-focused approach, the social media platform puts the Groups to the front line, as it believes that they are more of a private space for like-minded individuals or friends rather than a public space.

The redesigning of Facebook Groups includes new features to support specific communities. For examples, the Health Support group members can post questions and share information without their name appearing on a post, Job groups will have a new template for employers to post openings and make it easy for job seekers to message the employer and apply directly through Facebook.

Facebook has redesigned the Groups tab, which now shows a personalised feed of activity across all the groups joined by a user. It has made it easier to get relevant group recommendations elsewhere in the app like in Marketplace, Gaming tab, Facebook Watch etc.

Apart from Groups, the social media platform has also made some changes to Facebook Dating, which is currently available in Colombia, Thailand, Canada, Argentina, and Mexico. Users can now opt-in to discover potential matches based on similar interests like events, groups, and more.

Facebook announced that it is expanding to 14 new countries– Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Guyana, and Suriname.

Facebook is also adding a new feature called Secret Crush which lets a user select up to nine friends on Facebook who they want to express interest in. If any of those people add them in their Secret Crush list, it will be a match.

The social media network has also announced “Meet New Friends” feature, which will help people start friendships with new people from their shared communities like school, workplace or city. Apart from this, Facebook will provide shipping and payment options in the Facebook marketplace in the US. It will also add a new Events tab to explore events happening nearby.