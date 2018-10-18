Facebook ‘Ripley’ could be a streaming box for Watch videos with built-in camera

Follow Us:
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Facebook is reportedly working on a TV accessory that will offer various media services and feature a camera for video calling,

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 18, 2018 2:08:11 pm

Facebook, Facebook Watch streaming device, Facebook online streaming device, Amazon Fire TV, Facebook 'Ripley', Portal Facebook speaker, Facebook devices, new Facebook device, Apple TV, Facebook video calling device, Facebook TV accessory Facebook reportedly plans to launch the project Ripley in the spring of 2019. (Image Source: AP)

Facebook is apparently working on a TV accessory that will offer various media services and feature a camera for video calling, reports Cheddar. The device, codenamed ‘Ripley’, is intended to use with standalone TVs, and play videos from its own service. Reportedly, it will resemble a lot like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku.

Details about how the device will work are still unclear. However, it will use the same “core technology” as Portal, a smart home speaker with a built-in camera. Facebook reportedly plans to launch the project Ripley in the spring of 2019.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is trying really hard to build a consumer hardware business. Earlier this month, it launched two smart displays dubbed Portal and Portal+, which are similar to devices like Amazon’s Echo Show and Google Home Hub. The Portal, which retails for $199 (or approx Rs 14,646), has a 10.1-inch display and integrated speakers. The Portal+, on the other hand, has a bigger 15.6-inch display and will retail for $349 (or approx Rs 25,670). Whereas the Portal has a fixed display, the Portal+ has a screen that can be rotated either vertically or horizontally. Both the devices feature four microphones and a built-in webcam for video chats. Just in case you are worried about privacy, there’s an option to disable microphones and camera.

Also read: Q&A: What is the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook controversy all about?

Facebook has launched a device like Portal at a time when the social networking company has been criticized for invading user’s privacy and security. The company already came under fire earlier this year over the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook controversy, and recently, it revealed that another 50 million accounts were compromised.

