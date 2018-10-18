Facebook ‘Ripley’ could be a streaming box for Watch videos with built-in camera

Facebook reportedly plans to launch the project Ripley in the spring of 2019. (Image Source: AP)

Facebook is apparently working on a TV accessory that will offer various media services and feature a camera for video calling, reports Cheddar. The device, codenamed ‘Ripley’, is intended to use with standalone TVs, and play videos from its own service. Reportedly, it will resemble a lot like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku.

Details about how the device will work are still unclear. However, it will use the same “core technology” as Portal, a smart home speaker with a built-in camera. Facebook reportedly plans to launch the project Ripley in the spring of 2019.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is trying really hard to build a consumer hardware business. Earlier this month, it launched two smart displays dubbed Portal and Portal+, which are similar to devices like Amazon’s Echo Show and Google Home Hub. The Portal, which retails for $199 (or approx Rs 14,646), has a 10.1-inch display and integrated speakers. The Portal+, on the other hand, has a bigger 15.6-inch display and will retail for $349 (or approx Rs 25,670). Whereas the Portal has a fixed display, the Portal+ has a screen that can be rotated either vertically or horizontally. Both the devices feature four microphones and a built-in webcam for video chats. Just in case you are worried about privacy, there’s an option to disable microphones and camera.

Facebook has launched a device like Portal at a time when the social networking company has been criticized for invading user’s privacy and security. The company already came under fire earlier this year over the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook controversy, and recently, it revealed that another 50 million accounts were compromised.

