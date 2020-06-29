Facebook Dark Mode for mobile app is now available for some users: How to enable

Facebook is bringing Dark Mode to mobile app. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Facebook is bringing Dark Mode to mobile app. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Facebook recently introduced a new design for its web interface and also added Dark Mode to the mix. Now, it looks like the social media platform is adding the Dark Mode to its mobile application as well.

As per a report by SocialMediaToday, Facebook is rolling out the Dark Mode to some of its users. A Twitter user shared the screenshots of the Facebook application running on the dark theme with a switch to enable or disable the Dark Mode under the app menu.

The report also quoted a Facebook spokesperson confirming that Facebook is indeed rolling out the Dark Mode for its mobile application but only for “a small percentage of users globally right now”.

Facebook-owned properties and apps including Messenger, Facebook Lite, WhatsApp, and Instagram, all have Dark Mode. With the addition of Dark Mode on the main Facebook app, the whole family of Facebook apps will have support for the dark theme.

How to enable Dark Mode

If the Dark Mode is available you will be able to turn it from the app menu. Just tap on the hamburger icon on the top right corner (below the messenger icon) and scroll down. Now tap on “Settings & Privacy”. You will find the “Dark Mode” below the “Your Time on Facebook” and above the “Language” option.

If the option is not available to you, try updating to the latest version of the Facebook app. If it is still not available, you will have to wait some more until Facebook initiates a wider rollout. It might not take too long for the social media giant to launch the Dark Mode for everyone.

