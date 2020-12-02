Facebook content review board chooses first six cases for review

Facebook has been under increasing pressure from governments across the globe to fix issues related to hate speech and disinformation (Image source: Reuters)

Facebook Inc.’s Oversight Board has picked the first six cases it will review to determine whether the company took appropriate action with controversial content.

The board, which Facebook created in response to criticism of how it handles content, chose three cases that involve hate speech and others involving comments about incenting violence, misinformation about Covid-19, and nudity. The board began accepting cases in October and will continue to receive appeals while it considers these cases, according to a blog post Tuesday.

A public comments system is also up and running as of today, allowing anyone — from the general public to experts — to submit research and perspectives relating to the cases. Initial members of the board include 20 academics, lawyers, journalists and human rights advocates. The panel has 90 days to decide on cases and their rulings are binding, meaning Facebook has to do what the board decides. As the board hears more cases, it will create an archive of case decisions.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s co-founder and chief executive officer, has voting control of the company, and he has called the board a check on his power. The company has been under increasing pressure from governments across the globe to fix issues related to hate speech and disinformation.

