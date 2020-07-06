scorecardresearch
Monday, July 06, 2020
Facebook partners with CBSE to launch curriculum on digital safety and AR

The curriculum is being made available on CBSE's official website. It will cover various aspects like safety, privacy, mental health and Instagram’s Guide for Building Healthy Digital Habits.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 6, 2020 5:36:13 pm
Facebook, CBSE, Facebook CBSE partnership, Facebook AR, Facebook CBSE collaboration, Facebook CBSE course, Facebook AR couse, Facebook digital safety course As a part of the collaboration, Facebook will support CBSE in its first-ever initiative to introduce AR as a curriculum. (Image: AP)

Facebook and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have partnered to launch a new curriculum on Digital Safety & Online Well-being and Augmented Reality (AR) for Students and Educators. The primary objective of the new curriculum is to ensure the well-being of students and preparing them for the future of work.

These new modules are aimed at educating secondary school students on the same. The curriculum is being made available on CBSE’s official website. The curriculum covers various aspects like safety, privacy, mental health and Instagram’s Guide for Building Healthy Digital Habits. The modules will help students identify and report threats and harassment as well as report misinformation.

“I congratulate CBSE and Facebook on its partnership to introduce certified programs in Augmented Reality for teachers and Digital Safety and online-wellbeing for students. I encourage the teachers and students to apply for the programs commencing on July 6, 2020,” said Hon’ble Union Minister of Human Resources Development (HRD) Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal.

As a part of the collaboration, Facebook will support CBSE in its first-ever initiative to introduce AR as a curriculum. To do so, it will train 10,000 teachers in the first phase and then those 10,000 teachers will teach 30,000 students in the second phase. The program will have a duration of three weeks, during which Facebook will teach the teachers and students fundamentals of AR and ways to utilise Facebook’s software, Spark AR Studio to create their own AR experiences

“On behalf of CBSE, I am delighted to announce our partnership with Facebook. I am proud to share that CBSE is the only Board that has introduced the modules of Digital Safety and Online Well-being, Instagram Toolkit for Teens and Augmented Reality. Incorporating technology and digital safety into the school curriculum will ensure students are not only gaining knowledge to succeed in the digital economy but also learning and collaborating in a safe online environment,” said Manoj Ahuja, Chairperson, CBSE.

