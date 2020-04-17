Facebook cancels large in-person events through June 2021 due to Covid-19

Facebook has cancelled all large, in-person events through June 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Facebook has cancelled all large, in-person events through June 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Facebook is cancelling all large in-person events until June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday. The CEO said some of the planned events would now be virtual. Facebook is also banning business travel through June of this year.

Even beyond this next period, guidance from health experts is that it won’t be advisable to have large groups of people get together for a while,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Facebook. “Given this, we’re canceling any large physical events we had planned with 50 or more people through June 2021. Some of these we will hold as virtual events instead and we’ll share more details on that soon.”

Zuckerberg also announced that the “vast majority” of Facebook employees will be required to work from home through at least the end of this month. He added that a “small percentage” of employees may be able to return sooner but “we don’t expect to have everyone back in our offices for some time.”

“A small percent of our critical employees who can’t work remotely, like content reviewers working on counter-terrorism or suicide and self-harm prevention, and engineers working on complex hardware, may be able to return sooner, but overall, we don’t expect to have everyone back in our offices for some time,” Zuckerberg said.

In February, Facebook cancelled its annual F8 developer conference due to increasing concerns over the novel coronavirus. More than 5000 developers from around the world attended last year’s F8 conference. Like Facebook, Google too cancelled its flagship I/O developer conference this year. Meanwhile, Apple is holding its WWDC developer conference in a new digital-only format. Another tech major Microsoft has decided to make most of its external and internal events digital-only until June 2021.

