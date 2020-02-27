Facebook will ban all misleading ads about Coronavirus

The announcement by Facebook comes as it faces increasing regulatory scrutiny over the type of content posted on its platform. (Image: Bloomberg) The announcement by Facebook comes as it faces increasing regulatory scrutiny over the type of content posted on its platform. (Image: Bloomberg)

The disease, believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has killed more than 2,700 people.

The announcement by the social-media giant comes as it faces increasing regulatory scrutiny over the type of content posted on its platform, specifically items reflecting extreme ideologies and fake news.

Ads with claims like ‘face masks are 100 per cent guaranteed to prevent the spread of the virus’ will not be allowed, a company spokesperson said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the United States after infections surfaced in several more countries.

Last month, Facebook said that it would remove content about the virus “with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities”, joining companies like TikTok and Pinterest.

