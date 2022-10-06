scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Facebook asks users for more help improving its algorithms

Users will soon see “show more” and “show less” buttons on posts that appear in their feed, giving them a more direct way to tell the company what they’re interested in.

MetaThe “show more” and “show less” options will only appear on some posts, but they will also work on ads. (Image credit: Reuters)

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. will soon ask some users for more direct feedback on what they like to see in their feed — and what they don’t — as part of a broader effort to compete with TikTok and show people posts from users they don’t follow.

Users will soon see “show more” and “show less” buttons on posts that appear in their feed, giving them a more direct way to tell the company what they’re interested in. Facebook will use that feedback to temporarily alter the kinds of content people see as it works to improve “discovery” across the company’s apps and surface new posts and videos to people from others they don’t already follow.

Meta already personalizes user feeds on Facebook and Instagram by using a number of signals, including Likes and follows, but the impact of the new “show more” and “show less” buttons is meant to be both direct and temporary. Using the buttons will likely impact the algorithm for 30 to 60 days, and help dictate the kind of accounts that show up in feeds, said Tom Alison, the head of Facebook’s core app.

Also Read |Meta to cut headcount for first time, slash budgets across teams

“We are looking at it as a signal you are giving us that is a little more time-bound than” liking a post, Alison said, adding that it’s meant to tell Facebook “how you feel about content in the moment.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...Premium
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...
Parliament Committees, their leaders, and their role in law-makingPremium
Parliament Committees, their leaders, and their role in law-making

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has said that improving “discovery” is a key focus for Meta. It’s considered a key strength of TikTok’s, and Meta has spent a lot of time and resources trying to build a competing short-form video product called Reels.

The “show more” and “show less” options will only appear on some posts, but they will also work on ads, Alison said. “It’s not designed” for ads, he admitted, “but you can apply these controls to ads.”

“This is all about delivering a relevant experience,” he added.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 08:21:23 am
Next Story

Want to learn a new language quickly? Watch this

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Atmanirbharta on lips, PM Modi launches 5G services in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement