Dark mode coming to Facebook app: How to turn on dark mode on Facebook desktop

Dark mode coming to Facebook app: How to turn on dark mode on Facebook web (Image: Express photo) Dark mode coming to Facebook app: How to turn on dark mode on Facebook web (Image: Express photo)

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, Facebook introduced several new features, most of them to control the spread of unverified information about the pandemic. According to 9to5 Google website, the social media giant is working on a handful of features to introduce very soon. One of them is said to be the most awaited Dark mode for the Facebook app.

Dark mode is already available on Facebook desktop version. The latest report states that the app users will also get dark mode very soon. The launch timeline is yet to be revealed but given Facebook has started testing it we assume the feature could be available soon.

In addition to desktop version, Facebook previously added dark mode to Messenger, WhatsApp as well as Instagram app.

Dark mode enables users to have a much better viewing experience at night and also save lot of battery. Not just Facebook apps, many others such as YouTube and more have received Dark mode option recently.

The publication posted screenshots of the dark mode on Facebook app and it works similar to most other applications. The screenshots show that the dark mode option will be listed on the menu right above the Language option.

To enable the option users will just need to click on dark mode and tap on ‘ON’ option. Whenever required users will be able to turn OFF the dark mode or switch to light mode. There’s a third option to ‘use system setting’ for Facebook app. This means if your phone is set to dark more the Facebook app will automatically turn dark. Whereas if it’s set to light mode the app will look usual.

For now, there’s no indication on when the feature will be available for all users.

How to turn on dark mode on Facebook desktop

As noted, dark mode is already available for Facebook desktop users. If you still haven’t turned it on here’s how you can do it.

–Open Facebook.com on your desktop or laptop

–Head to the account option at the top right corner of the page and click on the drop-down arrow.

–You will be able to see Dark mode option there. Turn it ON. You can always turn the option OFF when required.

Upcoming Facebook features

In addition to dark mode for app, Facebook is reportedly planning to bring more features such as coronavirus tracker for local Covid-19 cases, among others in the days to come. The report states that the tracker shows “cases over the course of three weeks and wider county-wide cases over the course of seven days. There’s data at the top of the page that shows confirmed cases globally.”

Additionally, the social media giant is also said to be working on a refreshed UI for the “Time on Facebook” feature. This digital wellbeing feature keeps track of how long you are actively using the Facebook app on a weekly basis. It allows users to use the app’s settings to manage that time. Reportedly the refreshed UI for “Time on Facebook” will bring a grid-based UI in order to offer better user experience.

