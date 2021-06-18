Facebook adds new tools for admins to offer better control on communities

The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo

Facebook has announced new admin tools to offer better control of online communities. Admins can now restrict people who don’t qualify to participate based on several options, such as how long they’ve had a Facebook account or whether they have recently violated group rules.

Facebook now even allows admins to proactively prevent comments they don’t want from showing up in your group. Admins also get the power to deduce promotional content by declining posts and comments with specific links, with feedback for the author, so they can edit their post and re-submit it for review.

Admins can now use preset criteria from Facebook to help with priorities such as limiting spam and managing conflict. Admins also get the option to undo specific actions from Admin Assist, or to change criteria over time.

Facebook has also added a tool that allows you to limit how often specific group members can comment, and how often comments can be made on certain posts that admins select.

The social media giant has even introduced a new member summary feature that shows admins a consolidated summary of each member’s activity in the group. This includes “the number of times members have posted and commented or when they’ve had posts removed or been muted in the group,” the company said.

The company is also launched Chats, with an updated experience. So, one can now start, find and engage in Chats directly within the Facebook group they’re a part of, rather than switching apps to Facebook Messenger.

Facebook is also working on a feature called conflict alerts. This will help notify admins when there may be contentious or unhealthy conversations taking place in their group, so that admins can take action accordingly.

Admins and moderators will also be able to tag group rules in comments and posts. “In the coming weeks, members will also be able to tag specific group rules when they report posts and comments to admins, making it faster and easier for admins to take action on reports,” Facebook said.