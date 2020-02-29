Facebook 3D Photos now available for single-camera phones: Here’s how to create and share

To use Facebook’s 3D Photos, one will need to have the iPhone 7 or higher, or “a recent midrange or better Android device,” according to the company. (Image: Facebook) To use Facebook’s 3D Photos, one will need to have the iPhone 7 or higher, or “a recent midrange or better Android device,” according to the company. (Image: Facebook)

Facebook 3D photos feature is now available for phones with a single camera, the company has announced. Facebook 3D photos, which was rolled out in October 2018 was only possible on phones with dual cameras until now.

Facebook is said to have used “state-of-the-art” machine learning techniques to enable the feature on Android and iOS device with a standard single camera. This means single front camera can be used to take 3D selfies as well.

“This advance makes 3D photo technology easily accessible for the first time to the many millions of people who use single-lens camera phones or tablets. It also allows everyone to experience decades-old family photos and other treasured images in a new way, by converting them to 3D,” Facebook said in a statement.

To use Facebook’s 3D Photos, one will need to have the iPhone 7 or higher, or “a recent midrange or better Android device,” according to the company.

Facebook 3D Photos: Here’s how to create, share

• Make sure, the Facebook app on your device is updated to the latest version.

• Create a new Facebook post through the official Facebook app.

• On Android device, click on the three dots for more options, and choose the 3D Photo option. On iOS, scroll down to find the 3D Photo option.

• Now, tap 3D Photo to view the phone’s gallery section and select a photo you want to upload as 3D Photo.

• Facebook will then take a few seconds to convert it into a 3D Photo. Once done, preview it and add a caption if you wish to.

• Finally, click on Post to share.

