Facebook 3D Photos: How to create, post, and share 3D photos using your iPhone

Here’s how to create a 3D Photo in Facebook using an iPhone.

Originally announced during the F8 developer conference in May, Facebook is now rolling out support for 3D photos in News Feed and VR headsets. The company says the ability to create and share 3D photos will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

“Today we’re starting to roll out 3D photos, a new way to share your memories and moments in time with a fun, lifelike dimension in both News Feed and VR,” the company said in a blog post. “With technology that captures the distance between the subject in the foreground and the background, 3D photos bring scenes to life with depth and movement,” it said.

Here’s how to create, share, and view 3D photos in News Feed and VR headsets like Oculus Rift.

What is a Facebook 3D Photo?

The AI-powered feature, which lets users post 3D photos to their news feed and VR headsets, uses the portrait mode of the iPhone and other smartphones with a dual camera setup on the back. Basically, Facebook takes advantage of the portrait mode to display your 2D photos in 3D, using the depth information between the subject in the foreground and the background.

Check the video below for a close look at how to create and share Facebook 3D Photos:

How to view a Facebook 3D Photo?

Beginning today, everyone can create, view and share Facebook 3D photos in the News Feed. Users can also view 3D photos in VR using the Oculus Browser on Oculus Go or Firefox on Oculus Rift. To view a 3D photo from a phone, all you need is to scroll or tilt your device to change the perspective.

How to create and share Facebook 3D Photos?

Compatible Devices

To use Facebook’s 3D Photos, you’ll need to have the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. According to The Verge, a “3D Photo” feature will come to Android-powered flagship smartphones (the ones featuring a dual-camera setup on the back) such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and LG V35. But at the moment, the feature is not available on those devices.

Create and share a Facebook 3D Photo

All you need to create is a new Facebook post through the official Facebook app, tap on the three dots for more options, and choose the 3D Photo option. Now, tap 3D Photo to view the iPhone’s gallery section, then choose a photo you have taken using the device’s portrait mode, then select a photo, and preview it. You are all set to create a Facebook 3D Photo.

Here’s how to master Facebook 3D Photo: Tips & Tricks

• To get the best results your subject should be 3 or 4 feet away.

• Try to capture scenes with multiple layers of depth (like a shot of your family standing in a field of flowers).

• Capture your photo’s subject with contrasting colours (avoid wearing a blue colured shirt in front of a blue wall).

• Capture the subjects that have some texture, and have solid edges.

