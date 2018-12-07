Facebook 2018 Year in Review: Festivals, Kerala floods most talked about topics in India

Facebook has announced its annual list of most shared and talked about topics on the platform in India. The Facebook 2018 Year in Review for India highlights key events of the passing year including topics that were most conversed, sports, and more.

“This information combines the top single-day moments throughout the year with the top ways the Facebook community used the platform to come together around these moments,” Facebook said in a blog post. Starting December 10, the social media giant will also roll out personalised Year in Review video for individual users in their News Feed.

Festivals in 2018 including Krishna Janmashtami, Eid al-Adha, Thai Pongal, Navratri drove most conversations on the platform in India.

Kerala floods was an example of community connect, where Facebook features such as Safety Check tool, Live, and more helped people raise funds and ensure safety of friends and family. From June 1 to August 16, Kerala received an excess of 37.49 per cent rainfall during monsoon this year, resulting into floods. Kerala floods claimed more that 200 lives and 12 out of 14 districts in the state were on high alert.

On August 16, 2018 when former prime minister and BJP stalwart, Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at the age of 93; many Indians took to Facebook to express their sadness and shared his poetry as well inspiring stories of his life.

Global sports events were also talked about a lot on Facebook with cricket as one of the most popular topics driving conversations on the platform in India. Millions of FIFA Football World Cup 2018 fans showed support for their favourite teams and players on Facebook.