ExpressBasics: How to restore deleted messages on WhatsApp Web easily

WhatsApp Web has become a crucial part of everyday life for most people who use the popular communication platform today. Be it to coordinate with colleagues, keep up with friends or anything else.

However, your WhatsApp Web tab that is probably pinned on your desktop or laptop’s browser windows is much more exposed for everyone else in the same room or office to see, making it a hindrance to your privacy and personal space. Unlike your phone, using WhatsApp Web isn’t as private of an experience.

That said, an extension available for Google Chrome called ‘WA Web Plus for WhatsApp’ allows you to completely change your experience, enabling you to do things like recover deleted messages, hide your online status, read receipts and even blur contact names, profile pictures and new messages.

Here’s how to install and use the extension. Note that ‘WA Web Plus for WhatsApp’ is a third-party tool and is not affiliated to WhatsApp. If you don’t want to share your WhatsApp data with third-party tools like this one, do not proceed.

How to install WA Web Plus for WhatsApp

To install the extension, simply go to the Chrome Web Store and navigate to the Extensions section. Here you can search for “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” to find the extension and hit the ‘Add to Chrome’ button on the right to install it on your browser.

How to use WA Web Plus for WhatsApp

Once the extension has been installed, you can simply toggle to its settings page to turn on the features you want to use. You can do this by finding your ‘Extensions’ button on Chrome. This will be present on the URL bar towards the right and will be shaped like a jigsaw puzzle piece.

Look for the WA Web Plus for WhatsApp icon here and click on it. Once you have opened the settings page, you will see a number of options categorised under sections ‘Privacy’ and ‘Customisations’.

Some of these features are paid ones and will require you to get a subscription service. However, handy features like Hide typing status, Hide online status and Restore deleted messages, among others are free. Tick the features you want to use and you’re good to go.

Now when you open WhatsApp Web on the browser all your new features will be implemented in real-time. So, if someone sends you a message and deletes it, you will still be able to see it as shown in the image below.

Meanwhile, the burring features will blur details like you see in the image on the right. Feel free to use other features of the extension and keep what you like. You can always disable features you don’t want by heading back to the WA Web Plus for WhatsApp settings page and un-ticking unwanted features.