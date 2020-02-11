Elon Musk wants you to delete Facebook: Here’s why

Elon Musk has tweeted, “#DeleteFacebook, it’s lame”. (Image: Twitter/Sacha Baron Cohen) Elon Musk has tweeted, “#DeleteFacebook, it’s lame”. (Image: Twitter/Sacha Baron Cohen)

Facebook has had its fair share of criticism and there are a fairly good amount of reasons as well that range from the string of privacy breaches to refusing to police political speech. Celebrities and noted personalities also join the critics to take a jibe at Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg, and this time around its Elon Musk.

“#DeleteFacebook, it’s lame,” the Tesla CEO responded to a tweet from the comic, writer, and actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

Cohen had posted a photoshopped image of Zuckerberg and written, “We don’t let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people. We don’t let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people. Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people? Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor!”

Cohen has been openly critical of Facebook and Zuckerberg in the past. In his speech to the Anti-Defamation League in November last year, he did not shy away to characterise Facebook as the greatest propaganda machine in history.

Even for Elon Musk, it is not the first time he took a jibe at Facebook. The SpaceX founder has been quite vocal about his dislike for Facebook. In 2018, he deleted his companies’ Facebook pages while giving the reason that he doesn’t like the particular social media platform. Musk and Zuckerberg have also had an encounter in the past over the future of artificial intelligence when Musk called Zuckerberg’s understanding of the future of AI “limited”.

The list of celebrities who have quit Facebook or tweeted with #DeleteFacebook hashtag include Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, actor and comedian Will Ferrell, co-founder of WhatsApp Brian Acton, co-founder of Apple Steve Wozniak, actor and comedian Jim Carrey, NBC political journalist Kasie Hunt, actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell, technology columnist Walt Mossberg, writer Jessica Valenti and many more.

